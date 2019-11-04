Site Ergonomics Planning Template

This Microsoft Excel spreadsheet contains 6 fillable template sheets you can complete to expedite planning and gain approvals for a site ergonomics process. The download also includes completed example sheets giving you ideas you may wish to include in your own plan. The templates and example sheets include:
- Key Information – for understanding the “current state” of ergonomics at your site.
- Goals – for documenting specific improvement goals for ergonomics that are endorsed by the site leadership team
- Roles and Responsibilities – for ensuring roles and responsibilities for ergonomics are formalized in job duties and personal performance metrics
- Site Ergo Plan – for planning key ergonomics activities over the course of a year
- Training Plan – for aligning ergonomics training with the skills individuals will need to fulfill their roles and responsibilities for ergonomics
- Key Metrics – for updating leadership on progress towards the goals established for the site ergonomics process
Ergoweb is a great service for health, safety, and ergonomics professionals.Gene Kay, Director at Humantech – A VelocityEHS solution
[Ergoweb] has ensured the professional quality of its content as it developed, making it a leading world-wide source of practical ergonomics advice.Jon Ridd, Owner, JRP Ergonomics